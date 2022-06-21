American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

