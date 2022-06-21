Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

