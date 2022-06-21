IMS Capital Management Buys 387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.