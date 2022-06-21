IMS Capital Management Sells 616 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

