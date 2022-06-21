Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $627,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.18.

Shares of HCA opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.13 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

