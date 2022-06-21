First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWN opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

