Apella Capital LLC Sells 763 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

