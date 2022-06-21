Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

