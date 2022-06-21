Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,920 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,198. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

