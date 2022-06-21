Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 612,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 117,288 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 105,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,750,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

