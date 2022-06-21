Addison Capital Co Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

ADM stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.