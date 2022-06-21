Addison Capital Co Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,951 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.