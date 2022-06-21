Addison Capital Co Buys 38,500 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Cano Health makes up about 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.10% of Cano Health worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

CANO stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

