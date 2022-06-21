Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.