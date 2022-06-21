Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,362 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.71% of Hercules Capital worth $36,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.