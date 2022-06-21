Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

