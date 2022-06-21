Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

