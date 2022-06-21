HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,480 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. HP makes up about 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in HP by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

