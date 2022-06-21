Arden Trust Co Sells 94 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $303.56 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.09 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.38.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

