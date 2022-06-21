Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $374.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

