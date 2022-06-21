Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

