PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

