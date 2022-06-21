Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,040 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

