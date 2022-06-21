Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,750 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

