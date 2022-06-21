Arden Trust Co Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,735,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

