Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $288.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

