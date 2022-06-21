Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $444.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.36. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.