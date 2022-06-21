Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

