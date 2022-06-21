Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

GWW opened at $442.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.