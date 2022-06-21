Arden Trust Co Has $720,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

