Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Shares of ISRG opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

