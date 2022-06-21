Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

