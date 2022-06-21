7,163 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.