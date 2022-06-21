Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.38 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

