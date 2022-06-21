Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,910 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.49 and its 200 day moving average is $523.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

