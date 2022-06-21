Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.