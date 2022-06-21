Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

