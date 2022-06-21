RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

