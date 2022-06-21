The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

