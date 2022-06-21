Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.83.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,906.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,265.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.