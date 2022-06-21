Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.