Norway Savings Bank Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

