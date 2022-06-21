Bokf Na Sells 30,436 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $631,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

