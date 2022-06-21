Lynch & Associates IN Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,321.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,609.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

