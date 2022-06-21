Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

