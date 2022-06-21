Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,321.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,609.45.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

