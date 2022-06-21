Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

