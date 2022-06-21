Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,314.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,603.59.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

