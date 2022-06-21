Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,314.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,603.59.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

