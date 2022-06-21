The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

